Home / Cities / Delhi News / Three held in Delhi for smuggling hashish
delhi news

Three held in Delhi for smuggling hashish

Ridhm Rana (28), a resident of Kalkaji, was arrested along with his accomplices Sarvesh Chaudhary (27) and Rakesh Kumar (36) from Vasant Kunj on June 12.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 03:58 AM IST
A 28-year-old man from south Delhi was arrested along with two others for allegedly smuggling hashish from Malana village in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Police said Rana sold the smuggled contraband for prices between 10,000-15,000 for 10 grams in the “posh areas of Delhi”.

B K Singh, joint commissioner of crime branch, said police had received a tip off about a “Malana module” of illegal drugs making inroads into the national capital.

On June 12, police laid a trap near Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall hospital in Vasant Kunj and intercepted Rana and Chaudhary, who were receiving the smuggled contraband from Kumar.

“We recovered 1,206gm of fine-quality hashish (Malana cream) from their possession,” said Singh.

Singh said Rana, who hails from a business family, had allegedly started smuggling “Malana cream” to make money as he was struggling to pay for his drug habit. Chaudhary too joined him in the illegal activity.

“The two men had met while studying engineering at a college in Faridabad. Kumar, a truck driver, helped transport the drug after procuring it from Rana’s contact in Malana village,” the officer added.

