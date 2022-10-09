Three history-sheeters held in Delhi with illegal firearms

The crime branch unit of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three men, allegedly involved in over 40 cases of robbery, snatching and other offences in different parts of western Uttar Pradesh, from Bhalswa Dairy. They also recovered three illegal firearms, six live cartridges and one stolen motorcycle from their possession, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police Vichitra Veer said their team received a confidential tip that three persons, involved in several criminal cases, would be coming to Bhalswa Dairy in outer north Delhi and might be carrying illegal weapons. “We laid a trap accordingly and nabbed three persons, identified as Akash Kumar alias Chacha (24) of Muzaffarnagar, Monu alias Manjeet (30) from Hapur and Pawan (24) from Muzaffarnagar. We also recovered three illegal firearms, including two countrymade pistol and one regular pistol, six live cartridges and one Apache motorcycle, from them. The motorcycle was found stolen from Sardhana in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh). Based on these recoveries, a case under Section 411 (stealing) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act have been lodged at the crime branch police station,” he said.

He added that during interrogation, police found that all three were involved in several cases of robbery, snatching and other offences. “They were active in western Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal records available so far, Akash is wanted in connection with his involvement in 17 cases in UP, while Pawan is wanted in seven criminal cases. Akash is named an accused in 17 cases,” he said.