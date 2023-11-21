Three, including two children, killed in Delhi hit-and-run case

Three people were killed — including an eight-month-old baby and his eight-year-old brother — after the two-wheeler they were riding on was hit by a vehicle around 1am on Tuesday in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. The children’s father was killed in the incident, while their mother is undergoing treatment in a hospital, said Delhi police.

According to police, such was the impact of the of the offending vehicle’s hit that the two-wheeler got dragged for at least 100 metres. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No one has been arrested so far, and the offending vehicle remained unidentified till Tuesday evening. “Prima facie, it appeared to be a car. We have formed multiple teams to check CCTV footage in the area,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Vasan, 32, who ran a furniture business in Kirti Nagar, his elder son Daksh, and the toddler, Prayan. The family of four was on their way home to Uttam Nagar from Ramesh Nagar, where Dinesh’s parents live.

According to police, such was the impact of the of the offending vehicle’s hit that the two-wheeler got dragged for at least 100 metres. When the police visited the spot, broken plastic parts of both the vehicles were strewn on the stretch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DCP said that Dinesh and Daksh were declared dead on arrival at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, while the toddler succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

An FIR has been under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to death due to negligence, rash driving, and causing hurt due to a negligent act at the Rajouri Garden police station.

A police officer, who did not wish to be identified, said that whether all or some of the victims were wearing helmets at the time of the incident is a subject of investigation. “But they were all riding on one scooter,” said the officer.

No more than two riders are allowed on a two-wheeler and wearing a helmet is mandatory for every rider who is over the age of four.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DCP said that there was no eyewitness who could identity the offending vehicle but CCTV footage near the accident site showed a car passing by moments before people rushed to help the victims. The first call to the police was made by a man who was outside a restaurant when the incident took place, said a police officer.

The caller said that a man and a child were badly injured after being hit by a vehicle, that the offending vehicle was driven away towards Subhash Nagar, and he couldn’t note down its number, the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON