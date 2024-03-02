 Three injured in clash at Jamia | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / Three injured in clash at Jamia

Three injured in clash at Jamia

ByHT Correspondents
Mar 02, 2024 06:52 PM IST

Jamia proctor Waseem Khan said the matter stemmed from a small quarrel between a few students, and has been resolved

Two groups clashed inside the Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) university campus on Friday night, leaving at least three people injured, Delhi Police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday.

Police said the fight occurred near the university’s gate number 13 (File)
Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Kumar Deo said the police control room received a call at 8.25 pm on Friday about a quarrel at the university’s gate number 13.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Deo said the university administration has been directed to ensure that outsiders do not enter inside the campus and vitiate the environment. “A case under section 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and rioting has also been registered at Jamia Nagar police station. Teams have been formed to catch the accused,” he added.

When contacted, JMI chief proctor Atiqur Rahman said the matter stemmed from a small quarrel between a few students, and has been resolved. “However, we are looking into the matter and will take necessary action soon,” he said.

Saturday, March 02, 2024
