Three injured in footwear factory fire at Delhi’s Udyog Vihar: Officials

Three people were injured in a factory fire at Delhi’s Udyog Vihar on Wednesday night, officials said. The Delhi Fire services (DFS) received a call about the fire at 8:53pm, about a fire at the ground floor of a three-storey footwear manufacturing factory, and sent six fire tenders to the site.

Fire services said that the inferno was brought under control at 9:35pm. (Image sourced from DFS website)

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Two men aged 50 and 59, and one woman (45) were rescued from the factory by the DFS at 9:30pm, and taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital.

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Fire services said that the inferno was brought under control at 9:35pm.

The Fire Control Room stated that they received 255 fire calls in the past 24 hours.

“For the past week, we have been getting an average of 250 calls per day. Sometimes they are on the lower end, around 220 or 230, but yesterday we received 255. Usually during this time of the year we receive around 200 a day, but this year, due to the extreme heat, the number of calls has increased by around 50 per day,” said an official from the fire control room, requesting anonymity.