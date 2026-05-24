Overnight fires in Delhi: Shops, homes gutted in four blazes

Four separate fire incidents reported across Delhi within hours left several people injured and caused extensive damage to shops and property, officials said. A massive fire broke out at the furniture market near northeast Delhi’s Seelampur metro station on Friday night, engulfing several furniture shops operating mostly under tin sheds, according to police and fire department officers. A total of 25 fire tenders were used to douse the blaze. Four fires in hours gut shops, houses across Delhi. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

A few locals allegedly pelted stones at a firefighting vehicle, claiming that the fire trucks had arrived late, officials said, adding that the glass of a fire tender was also damaged during the stone pelting. A video of the incident was later widely shared on social media platforms.

Fire department officer injured Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officers said that the incident took place at 11.57pm on Friday. “Since the fire was in a congested market, mostly running under tin sheds and having inflammable articles such as furniture and adhesives, the fire spread quickly and engulfed many shops,” a DFS officer said.

The fire department officer was injured after the tin shed of one of the shops he was standing on during the firefighting operation collapsed.

Couple, child suffer burns In a second incident, a couple and their one-year-old son suffered burns after they were trapped in their single-room accommodation allegedly as a fire broke out due to leakage in a cooking gas cylinder in east Delhi’s Ajeet Nagar on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Four policemen beat patrolling in the neighbourhood noticed the fire and rushed inside the room on the first floor of a multi-storey building and rescued the trapped couple and their toddler, police said.

While the child suffered serious burns, the condition of three family members was stated to be out of danger, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) RP Meena.

Fire at a shoe showroom In a third incident, a fire broke out in a footwear showroom at Kingsway Camp market in northwest Delhi.

While no injuries were reported, the fire that started from the showroom on the ground floor spread to the first and second floors and gutted goods worth lakhs of rupees.