Teen who suffered burns after getting atop railway van in Nerul dies

MUMBAI: The 16-year-old boy who suffered 60% burn injuries last week after accidentally coming in contact with a high-tension wire while standing atop a stationary railway garbage van near Nerul railway station has succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The incident occurred on July 7 near Rajiv Gandhi Bridge, Nerul. The train he climbed

The teenager, Aarav Santulan Srivastava, a resident of Belapur, was accompanied by three friends when the tragic mishap occurred. According to police officials, the boy had climbed onto the stationary railway working van used for garbage collection to click a picture of the view when he came in contact with a live wire.

His friends took Aarav to the Terna Hospital in Nerul. Doctors there referred him to Apollo Hospital in Belapur. His parents then shifted him to the National Burns Centre in Airoli for specialized care. According to sources in the hospital, he had suffered third-degree burns, along with severe injuries to his head and facial bone fractures.

“He was in a semi-comatose state and on ventilator support from the time of admission. Despite our best efforts, the boy succumbed to major third-degree burns with early onset of sepsis this morning,” said Dr S M Keswani, director of the National Burns Centre.