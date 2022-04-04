Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Three men held for murdering businessman in Welcome area

The trio made a video of the bleeding victim as a proof that they had executed the contract killing, police said.
The 37-year-old victim was murdered last week (Representative Image)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 03:29 AM IST
ByKarn Pratap Singh, New Delhi

Three men, aged between 22 and 30 years and having no previous criminal records, were arrested on Sunday for an alleged contract killing of a 37-year-old businessman in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area last week, for which they were promised 3 lakh and paid 20,000 as token money, police said on Sunday.

After slitting the throat of the businessman, the three suspects made a video of the bleeding victim as proof that they had executed the contract killing. They sent the video to the persons who had hired them, police added.

Their interrogation revealed that they were hired by two brothers, Arif and Javed, of the victim’s business rival, Mukhtiyar, who was also murdered at his hometown in Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh in 2020, the police said.

“Arif and Javed suspected that the three contract killers who were arrested in their brother’s murder were hired by the businessman, Bhure Khan, and that Khan had been helping the killers in fighting the legal battle. To take revenge of their brother’s killing, Arif and Javed hired their friend Arjun and promised to pay him 3 lakh if he killed Khan. Arjun roped in his two friends – Nitesh Singh,24, and Monu Chauhan,30 – to execute the contract killing” said a police officer privy to the case details.

Singh, Chauhan and Arjun,22, have been arrested and raids are being conducted to nab Arif and Javed, said DCP (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain. “A paper cutter used in the murder, clothes worn by the suspects during the crime and 10,000 of the token money have been recovered from the arrested men,” he added.

Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. ...view detail

crime contract killer delhi police
