Tiff over inter-faith marriage leads to murder in Delhi Gate area

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death and his father was severely injured after they were attacked with a knife by a neighbour in central Delhi’s Takia Kale Khan, near Lok Nayak Hospital around 10.45pm on Sunday, police said.

The attack was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the lane, they added.

The prime suspect, identified as Rajkumar alias Bhola, was helped by his friend, Mustakim alias Mota. Both of them were arrested on Monday morning from Haridwar while they were fleeing in a Maruti Swift car arranged by Mustakim. The two had planned to flee to Nepal. Apart from the car, the knife used in the crime was also recovered, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan.

Explaining the motive behind the murder of the 29-year-old Mohammad Farmaan, DCP Chauhan said that Bhola had an inter-faith marriage with Farman’s sister-in-law Sabrina a year ago. Sabrina is the sister of Farman’s wife, Aalia.

“There was a family dispute between Farman and his wife’s family over Sabrina’s Inter-faith marriage. The dispute escalated and Bhola and Mustakim stabbed Farman to death. Farman’s father Mohammad Idris was injured while trying to save his son,” the DCP added.

Due to the murder, tension prevailed in Takia Kale Khan where the familes of Farman, Sabrina and Bhola live. More than a dozen security personnel from the local IP Estate police station and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed in the neighbourhood to ensure the murder incident did not take a communal colour.

On Sunday night, Farman, who repaired head lamps of cars, was at home with his father, sister-in-law and her two children, when Bhola asked them to come out as he had to discuss their differences. During the same time, Farman was leaving to bring food for his father from a nearby restaurant, said his sister-in-law, Madiha.

“As Farman reached the main gate, Bhola pulled him out by his neck and attacked him with a knife. Bhola’s friend Mustakim was also helping him in the attack. Bhola stabbed my brother-in-law multiple times. When my father-in-law rushed to save Farman, Bhola attacked him as well. My father suffered deep cuts in his left cheek and lips and was bleeding profusely. Bhola would have killed me and my children as well, had my father-in-law not locked the gate from inside,” said Madiha.

The video footage also showed that Farhan was attacked multiple times in full public view and he collapsed in the lane after running a few minutes in a bid to save his life. In the footage, some people are seen trying to help Farman and his family. However, the attacker is seen pointing the knife towards them and threatening.

Farman’s injured father, Mohammad Idris alleged that the entire murder conspiracy was hatched by Sabrina, who, he alleged was also responsible for a marital dispute between Farman and his wife Aalia.

“Bhola is Sabrina’s fourth husband. After Sabrina had an inter-faith marriage with Bhola, our family members dissociated with her and her family. Farman did not like his wife meeting them or visiting her parents house. It disturbed their married life. Aalia returned to her parental house and filed a domestic violence complaint against us. Sabrina and Bhola interfered in our family matters and we did not like it. Bhola killed Farman because he thought he was against his relationship with Sabrina,” added Idrish.

Farman’s family members said they will take revenge if the police failed to give them justice by arresting the attackers and the conspirators.

Bhola was previously involved in two cases of kidnapping for robbery and causing hurt using a dangerous weapon. The cases were registered in 2007 and 2003, police said.

