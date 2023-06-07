Tillu Tajpuria murder: Suspects record statements

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday got the statements of three inmates of Tihar Jail recorded before metropolitan magistrates in connection with gangster Tillu Tajpuria’s killing inside the prison last month.

Security personnel outside Patiala House Court, where four accused in Tillu Tajpuria murder case recorded their statements. (PTI photo)

Tajpuria was attacked in the jail on May 2, by alleged members of the rival Gogi gang. Tajpuria was stabbed over 100 times in full view of the security personnel and other inmates.

The statements of three inmates were recorded in Delhi’s Patiala House Court under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which empowers any metropolitan magistrate to record statements made to him during an investigation.

The Delhi Police Special Cell produced the three inmates in the court under heavy security and moved an application before the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) Snighdha Sarvaria to get their statements recorded.

The CMM allowed the application pursuant to which the statements of the inmates were recorded before three metropolitan magistrates recording the statements of one inmate each.

The Special Cell has so far arrested six accused - Yogesh, Deepak, Rajesh Bawana, Riyaz Khan, Vinod and Ata-ur-Rehman in the murder case.

The court had on May 8 sent four accused to four days police custody. On May 9, the special cell arrested two more accused who were produced before the court on May 10 and sent to two days police custody.

The police custody of all the accused was extended for a period of three days on May 12. Thereafter the court had on May 15 sent the accused to judicial custody while directing the jail authorities to ensure their safety and security.

All the accused are currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody which has been extended till June 12.

