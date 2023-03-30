Toddler left asleep in locked home dies as bed catches fire

A one-and-a-half-year old boy was burnt to death in his sleep after the bed caught fire from an earthen lamp at his home in Sector 58 on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The tragedy took place when there was no one at the home in Ghata village.

According to the police, Manoj’s mother, Krishna (single name) 30, left him home — after her daily worship — by locking it from outside to bring back her five-year-old son from his school at around 2pm. Police said that the child’s father, Satish Kumar, 34, was also at work at the time.

A pile of clothes was kept near the burning lamp which caught fire and engulfed the bed, and later the whole room, police added.

When neighbours rushed to the house after smoke started coming out of the windows and the doors, they broke open the door and began dousing the flames. Till the time fire tenders reached the spot, the fire was controlled, police said. They said that since the windows and doors were locked, no one could hear the child’s screams.

Investigators said that the family originally belonged to Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, and had shifted to Gurugram several years ago. They used to live in the Sector 58 house on rent.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “The deceased’s mother submitted a written complaint at Sector 56 police station, in which she said that the incident was an accident and suspected no foul play. On her complaint, an inquiry . was carried out.”

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem examination on Wednesday, said police.