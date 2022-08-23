Top ED official denies filing money laundering case against Manish Sisodia
On August 19, the CBI raided 31 locations, including Manish Sisodia's residence, in connection with the case. It has filed an FIR against 15 individuals and entities, including Sisodia.
An Enforcement Directorate's top official on Tuesday denied the reports that the agency has filed a money laundering case against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy, which is being probed by the CBI. The clarification came soon after additional director of the Enforcement Directorate Sonia Narang confirmed to ANI on record that a money laundering case had been filed against Sisodia, the news agency reported.
The CBI had filed a case against over alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.
On August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, in connection with the case. It has filed an FIR against 15 individuals and entities, including Sisodia.
The policy, which came into effect on November 17 last year, was withdrawn by the Delhi government in July after lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into it. He also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.
Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including that of excise and education.
Sisodia too demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy.
The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.
-
2008 Malegaon blast: One more witness turns hostile
Mumbai The special court hearing the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case declared one more witness hostile on Tuesday. One of the accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi had stayed in the witness' house in Lucknow between March 2006 and June 2007. The witness accepted that he had given the statement to the National Investigation Agency but refused to recognise Chaturvedi or remember anything because of the time that has lapsed over the years.
-
Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh censured by party brass after his attack on CBI
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda has censured the party's former West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh for back-to-back comments against the Central Bureau of Investigation and alleging a nexus between a section of the federal agency's officers and leaders of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP leaders aware of the development said. Nadda called up Ghosh on Monday evening and told him not to make such remarks in public.
-
Savarkar Ratha Yatra will bring awareness about the freedom fighter: Yediyurappa
Former chief minister of Karnataka and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa flagged off 'Savarkar Ratha Yatra' on Tuesday at Mysuru of Karnataka. The yatra is being organised to make people aware of Veer Savarkar's contribution to the nation and soon, it will take place in many places of the state. Yediyurappa was recently elevated as a member of the Central Parliamentary Board of Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
65-year-old truck driver electrocuted to death in Thane
A 65-year truck driver died of electrocution after the deceased Bhaurao Narayan Chavhan came in contact with a distribution point (DP) at Amanlal chawl in Upvan, Thane, on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred while the deceased Bhaurao Narayan Chavhan came out of his truck to move a two-wheeler parked on the way. His leg came in contact with a live metal part of the DP and was electrocuted.
-
Vasai station murder: Woman’s husband arrested in Bhiwandi
A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi's wife after pushing Noorunissa's in front of a running train at Vasai railway station has been arrested. According to the Government Railway Police, a painter by profession, Mehdi Hasan Ansari, had married Noorunissa, 33, seven years ago and the couple had two children born out of wedlock. Tired of the continuous fights, Noorunissa left her house on Sunday afternoon along with the children and reached Vasai station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics