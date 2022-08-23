Home / Cities / Delhi News / Top ED official denies filing money laundering case against Manish Sisodia

Top ED official denies filing money laundering case against Manish Sisodia

delhi news
Updated on Aug 23, 2022 09:20 PM IST

On August 19, the CBI raided 31 locations, including Manish Sisodia's residence, in connection with the case. It has filed an FIR against 15 individuals and entities, including Sisodia.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia&nbsp;(ANI file)
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (ANI file)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

An Enforcement Directorate's top official on Tuesday denied the reports that the agency has filed a money laundering case against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy, which is being probed by the CBI. The clarification came soon after additional director of the Enforcement Directorate Sonia Narang confirmed to ANI on record that a money laundering case had been filed against Sisodia, the news agency reported.

The CBI had filed a case against over alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.

On August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, in connection with the case. It has filed an FIR against 15 individuals and entities, including Sisodia.

The policy, which came into effect on November 17 last year, was withdrawn by the Delhi government in July after lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into it. He also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including that of excise and education.

Sisodia too demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
money laundering offence manish sisodia enforcement directorate + 1 more
money laundering offence manish sisodia enforcement directorate
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The witness accepted that he had given the statement to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) but refused to recognise Chaturvedi or remember anything (AFP)

    2008 Malegaon blast: One more witness turns hostile

    Mumbai The special court hearing the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case declared one more witness hostile on Tuesday. One of the accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi had stayed in the witness' house in Lucknow between March 2006 and June 2007. The witness accepted that he had given the statement to the National Investigation Agency but refused to recognise Chaturvedi or remember anything because of the time that has lapsed over the years.

  • West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was censured by BJP chief JP Nadda, the second time since May that he has been pulled up for his public comments (PTI File Photo)

    Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh censured by party brass after his attack on CBI

    Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda has censured the party's former West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh for back-to-back comments against the Central Bureau of Investigation and alleging a nexus between a section of the federal agency's officers and leaders of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP leaders aware of the development said. Nadda called up Ghosh on Monday evening and told him not to make such remarks in public.

  • Yediyurappa was recently elevated as a member of the Central Parliamentary Board of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Savarkar Ratha Yatra will bring awareness about the freedom fighter: Yediyurappa

    Former chief minister of Karnataka and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa flagged off 'Savarkar Ratha Yatra' on Tuesday at Mysuru of Karnataka. The yatra is being organised to make people aware of Veer Savarkar's contribution to the nation and soon, it will take place in many places of the state. Yediyurappa was recently elevated as a member of the Central Parliamentary Board of Bharatiya Janata Party.

  • Officials inspect the spot where a 65-year-old truck driver was electrocuted to death in Thane on Tuesday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)

    65-year-old truck driver electrocuted to death in Thane

    A 65-year truck driver died of electrocution after the deceased Bhaurao Narayan Chavhan came in contact with a distribution point (DP) at Amanlal chawl in Upvan, Thane, on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred while the deceased Bhaurao Narayan Chavhan came out of his truck to move a two-wheeler parked on the way. His leg came in contact with a live metal part of the DP and was electrocuted.

  • Accused Mehdi Hasan Ansari with GRP officers HT Photo

    Vasai station murder: Woman’s husband arrested in Bhiwandi

    A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi's wife after pushing Noorunissa's in front of a running train at Vasai railway station has been arrested. According to the Government Railway Police, a painter by profession, Mehdi Hasan Ansari, had married Noorunissa, 33, seven years ago and the couple had two children born out of wedlock. Tired of the continuous fights, Noorunissa left her house on Sunday afternoon along with the children and reached Vasai station.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out