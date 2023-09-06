Delhi: Traffic congestion expected due to religious procession, G20 rehearsal

Traffic congestion was expected in parts of the Capital due to the carcade rehearsal ahead of the meeting of heads of the governments and states of the intergovernmental forum G20 in New Delhi over the weekend and a march on Wednesday making the 40-day mourning period (chehlum) of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussain. In an advisory, police have advised commuters to plan accordingly.

Major traffic snarls were reported in the Capital on Tuesday due to the rehearsals for the G20 meeting. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Due to carcade rehearsal and special traffic arrangements, some congestion is expected on Salimgarh Bypass, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhairon Marg, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Mathura Road, C-Hexagon, Sardar Patel Marg and Gurgaon Road till 1pm,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Major traffic snarls were reported in the Capital on Tuesday due to the rehearsals for the G20 meeting.

In their advisory, police said the chehlum procession would start from Pahari Bhojla with about 5000 to 6000 people around 8:30am. The march was to proceed to Dargah Shah-e-Mardan and later on to Jor Bagh via Bazar Chitli Qabar, Bazar Matia Mahal, Chowk Jama Masjid, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, Chelmsford Road, New Delhi Railway Station, Outer Circle Connaught Place (wrong carriageway), Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Rail Bhawan, Kartvya Path/Rafi Marg crossing, Sunehri Masjid, Sunehri Bagh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Gol Methi, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh Road and Lodhi Colony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chehlum marks the 40-day mourning period of Imam Hussain, who was massacred along with his 72 companions and family members in the Battle of Karbala against an unjust ruler in modern-day Iraq in the seventh century.

Traffic was being regulated on 32 roads including the ones on the Chehlum march route and Janpath, Baba Khadak Singh Marg, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Ashoka Road, Sansad Marg, and Barakhamba Road.

Police said vehicular traffic will be affected at the time of procession and some bus services may be terminated depending on the movement of the march. “There is likelihood of slowing down and congestion of traffic along the route of the procession and adjoining roads,” the advisory said.

Police have advised commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station particularly in the afternoon to leave in advance and keep sufficient time at hand for possible delays on routes. “For reaching New Delhi Railway Station, commuters should avoid Connaught Place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg depending on the movement of the procession.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, VIPs including diplomats, and ambassadors of Gulf Countries are likely to attend a gathering of around 20,000 to 25000 in Jor Bagh related to the Battle of Karbala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON