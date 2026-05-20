Traffic curbs today on key Delhi roads for Bharat Mandapam summit rehearsals

Ahead of the twin summits at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Police will conduct a full-scale rehearsal on Wednesday morning, leading to traffic restrictions and congestion on stretches of Sardar Patel (SP) Marg and Mathura Road. The restrictions are expected to remain in place for around four hours, from 11am to 3pm.

The International Big Cat Alliance Summit and the India-Africa Forum Summit are scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam from May 28 to June 1. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

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The International Big Cat Alliance Summit and the India-Africa Forum Summit are scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam from May 28 to June 1.

In a traffic advisory issued on Tuesday, police said commuters should expect congestion and possible closures on SP Marg and Mathura Road, especially for those entering New Delhi via Ring Road and Vande Mataram Marg.

“SP Marg and Mathura Road will be affected and may remain closed,” the advisory stated, urging motorists to avoid the area unless necessary.

Police advised commuters travelling from north to south to use Ring Road via Rajghat and Sarai Kale Khan, while those travelling west to south have been asked to take Ring Road via Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh and Bhikaji Cama Place. Traffic moving from east to south will be diverted via Ring Road through Sarai Kale Khan and the Barapullah-Ashram corridor. The advisory added that NH-8 and Gurgaon Road from Dhaula Kuan towards the airport will remain operational.

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{{^usCountry}} For commuters heading towards central Delhi, police advised the use of Sikandra Road or DDU Marg to reach Connaught Place. Rajiv Chowk, Outer Circle and Connaught Place will remain accessible via Sardar Patel Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Barakhamba Road, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For commuters heading towards central Delhi, police advised the use of Sikandra Road or DDU Marg to reach Connaught Place. Rajiv Chowk, Outer Circle and Connaught Place will remain accessible via Sardar Patel Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Barakhamba Road, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Access to hospitals and courts has also been factored into the diversion plan. Commuters heading to RML Hospital have been advised to use Sheikh Abdul Rehman Marg, while Tilak Marg will remain open for those visiting Patiala House courts, Delhi high court and the Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Access to hospitals and courts has also been factored into the diversion plan. Commuters heading to RML Hospital have been advised to use Sheikh Abdul Rehman Marg, while Tilak Marg will remain open for those visiting Patiala House courts, Delhi high court and the Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Visitors attending events at Bharat Mandapam have been advised to park at the Bhairon Mandir parking area via Ring Road. “Entry to the venue will be permitted only through Gates 4 and 10,” police said. Cab aggregator services, including Ola, Uber, Rapido and Bharat Taxi, will operate from these gates. Police added that e-park-and-ride shuttle services between ITPO Gate No. 4 and Gate No. 10 are also being arranged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visitors attending events at Bharat Mandapam have been advised to park at the Bhairon Mandir parking area via Ring Road. “Entry to the venue will be permitted only through Gates 4 and 10,” police said. Cab aggregator services, including Ola, Uber, Rapido and Bharat Taxi, will operate from these gates. Police added that e-park-and-ride shuttle services between ITPO Gate No. 4 and Gate No. 10 are also being arranged. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi Police strongly encouraged the use of Metro services, saying the Supreme Court Metro station remains the fastest route to the venue.

The traffic police also advised commuters to rely on navigation applications such as Google Maps, MapMyIndia and Mappls for real-time diversion updates and alternate routes.

“Please leave 30 minutes earlier than usual and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed at diversion points,” the advisory said.

The restrictions are part of heightened security arrangements and preparations for the international summits, which are expected to see the movement of foreign delegates and dignitaries across the capital.

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