Transporters across Delhi-NCR will suspend operations for three days starting May 21 after the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) called for a strike against a recent hike in environment compensation cess (ECC) on commercial vehicles and a proposed ban on older vehicles entering the Capital. Delhi-NCR transporters strike for three days

In a statement on Tuesday, AIMTC said more than 68 transport unions in Delhi-NCR had decided to join the strike, alleging that measures introduced by the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) would impact transport operators and supply chains across the region.

The protest follows a revision in the ECC structure for commercial vehicles entering Delhi. Effective April 19, the cess on light commercial vehicles and two-axle trucks was increased from ₹1,400 to ₹2,000, while the levy on three-axle and heavier vehicles was raised from ₹2,600 to ₹4,000. The government also approved a 5% annual increase in the fee.

Separately, CAQM has proposed banning the entry of BS-4 and older commercial vehicles into Delhi-NCR from November 1, 2026, as part of efforts to cut vehicular pollution and divert non-destined traffic to peripheral expressways and highways.

“These measures will have serious socio-economic consequences for transporters and drivers dependent on commercial vehicle operations in the region,” said Rajender Kapoor, president of AIMTC. The body claims to represent around 9.5 million truckers and over 2.6 million private bus, taxi and maxi cab operators nationwide.

AIMTC argued that the ECC was being imposed on all goods vehicles entering Delhi, including those carrying essential commodities and empty vehicles arriving for loading. It also objected to the levy being imposed on BS-6 vehicles, despite such vehicles being permitted during stricter pollution control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) guidelines.

“We can’t understand the rationale behind the proposed ban on BS-4 vehicles. These restrictions are based solely on registration category and are not scientifically justified. Restrictions should only be implemented based on actual tailpipe emissions,” Kapoor said.

AIMTC warned that while the proposed three-day strike was “symbolic”, failure to address the transporters’ concerns could lead to a larger and indefinite suspension of transport operations in Delhi-NCR.

Amid the escalating standoff, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that he was hopeful of resolving the issue after discussions with Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.