Traffic disruptions on NH between Karnal and Delhi from Jan 25-27

Traffic on KMP-KGP Expressway will also be impacted and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha and Badli will not be accessible to traffic movement on these dates.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:48 AM IST
New Delhi: Traffic jam at GT Karnal Road in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 20. 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_20_2021_000034B)(PTI)

In view of security and traffic arrangements for Republic Day and the proposed tractor rally, commuters will face traffic disruptions on the National Highway between Karnal to Delhi and Rohtak to Delhi from January 25 to January 27, said Haryana police.

Traffic on KMP-KGP Expressway will also be impacted and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha and Badli will not be accessible to traffic movement on these dates.

Therefore, all commuters are being advised not to use these routes on these dates, to avoid any inconvenience.

