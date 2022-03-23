Traffic diversion on Delhi-Gurgaon e-way today

At least 1,100 policemen will be deployed on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on Wednesday to manage traffic due to a proposed march from the Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk on National Highway 48 (NH-48) in support of the demand for the creation of an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army, officials said Tuesday.

Several members of the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are expected to gather near the toll plaza for the march.

Satish Yadav, president, Yadav Maha Sabha Haryana, said they have made arrangements for over 100,000 members, who are expected to start reaching the site from Tuesday night.

“We have yet not decided the exact time of the march-- it will be an all-day programme,” he said.

Yadav also said senior political leaders from different parties are expected to join the march.

Meanwhile, Gurugram traffic police said they set up 17 checkpoints on the highway on Tuesday to prevent heavy vehicles from entering the city and to ensure a smooth passage to essential vehicles.

Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that they deployed personnel at all key stretches on the expressway. “Personnel will be deployed between 7am and 5pm. If there is congestion or any other issue, then they will ensure it is resolved,” he said.

Tomar said the 6.3 kilometre-stretch of the highway will be closed for heavy vehicles and traffic diversions are planned to minimise public inconvenience.

Traffic from Jaipur to Delhi will be directed away from SPR just before the Kherki Daula toll plaza, and commuters can reach their destinations via Sohna Road to Vatika Chowk. Commuters from Delhi to Jaipur have been advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road towards Faridabad Road and Sohna Road to reach their destinations. Police said all traffic would be diverted from Hero Honda Chowk to Subhash Chowk and Pataudi Road.

Heavy vehicles heading to Delhi and Faridabad from Jaipur have been advised to take the KMP Expressway from Panchgaon, and those heading from Delhi to Jaipur have been advised to take Sohna Road and the KMP Expressway, said police.

Tomar said they have written to Delhi Police also to ensure they are aware of the diversion and alternate routes. “Vehicles carrying essential goods coming from Delhi will be diverted to Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 and then sent on their way via Sohna-Nuh-KMP. Expressway No ambulance and emergency vehicle will be stopped,” he said.

