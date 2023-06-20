Traffic diversions in south Delhi today

Vehicular movement in many parts of south Delhi, especially on the arterial roads around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), will be affected for four to five hours on Tuesday owing to traffic restrictions and diversions that will be enforced for the Jagannath Rath processions scheduled between 2pm and 6pm, the Delhi traffic police said on Monday.

The roads that will remain affected during the religious processions are Aurobindo Marg, both carriageways between IIT flyover and AIIMS Loop, Balbir Saxena Marg, Chaudhary Dilip Singh Marg, Chaudhary Hukum Chand Marg, Gautam Nagar Road, Barapullah Road, and the route between Thyagaraj Stadium and INA Market on which the procession will be carried out, traffic police officers said.

As per the first advisory, the traffic police said that the Jagannath Rath Yatras will originate from Shree Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas Village at 2.30pm and will pass through Aurobindo Marg. The procession will turn back near AIIMS and will return to Hauz Khas Village. Both carriageways on Aurobindo Marg will be affected.

For commuters coming from Mehrauli and Gurugram via Aurobindo Marg, the traffic police have advised them to follow the Outer Ring Road and take August Kranti Marg from Panchsheel Flyover or Africa Avenue Road to reach their destination in New Delhi via Ring Road. For those travelling towards Mehrauli and Gurugram via Aurobindo Marg, the traffic police have suggested them to follow the Ring Road from AIIMS flyover and take a right turn from Andrews Ganj flyover and August Kranti Marg to reach their destination.

Similarly, for the procession starting from Shri Jagannath Temple near Thyagraj Stadium at 3.30pm, traffic regulation will be in place between 2pm and 6pm on Tuesday on the procession route – Shri Jagannath Marg, Chandulal Valmiki Marg, Pandit Bhagwan Sahay Vats Vithi.

“No parking will be allowed along the procession route. People are advised to use public transport for smooth journey,” the traffic police said.

