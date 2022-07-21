Traffic jams in central Delhi as Congress protests Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning

NEW DELHI: Vehicular movement in parts of central Delhi has been disrupted due to traffic jams following restrictions imposed by Delhi Traffic Police in view of protests by Congress leaders against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning party president Sonia Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The traffic police announced the restrictions on Wednesday evening on Twitter. Many commuters used the same platform to report the traffic snarls and inconvenience caused because of the jams. Some of them also posted images of vehicles stuck in traffic jams and sought the attention of traffic police officers.

A Twitter user, Naveen Kapoor tweeted, “@dtptraffic traffic snarls Sunehri Bagh road,” and also tagged a photograph showing piling up of vehicles on the road.

Another Twitter user with the handle Rajatbabu tweeted, “@dtptraffic traffic is not moving near Rail Bhavan, Shastri Bhawan, Parliament.”

“@dtptraffic Stuck for almost an hour at Udyog bhawan. Traffic coming from central secretariat to udyog bhawan is standstill,” tweeted Girish Dutt Bawari.

Senior traffic police officers said after they were intimated that Congress president Sonia Gandhi will appear before ED on Thursday and her party workers planned a protest march, advisories were posted on Wednesday evening on social media, informing about the traffic arrangements in central Delhi.

Around 10 pm on Wednesday, the traffic police posted four tweets to inform the public about the road closures, restrictions and diversions in central Delhi.

In the first tweet, the traffic police advised the public to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 9am and 2pm on Thursday. “Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads,” it read.

In the second tweet, the traffic police said that due to the traffic arrangements “inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.”

“Traffic Alert Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0900 hrs & 1400 hrs on 21.07.22. Due to special arrangements, there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads,” the traffic police mentioned.

According to the traffic police, traffic jams can also be expected in many parts of the city due to the Kanwar Yatra traffic arrangements and rains causing waterlogging. An advisory regarding the rains was also posted on social media by the traffic police on Thursday morning.

