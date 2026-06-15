The district traffic police on Saturday inspected congestion and waterlogging preparedness on stretches along the Leisure Valley, Signature Tower and Rajiv Chowk, officials said. The inspections were conducted two days after Commissioner of Police, Sibash Kabiraj, chaired a review meeting of the city’s traffic situation ahead of the monsoon season, according to officials privy to matter. Traffic police, civic bodies review waterlogging risks on Gurugram roads

During the inspection -- also attended by civic bodies –- congestion points between the storm water drains at Rajiv Chowk and near Signature Towers were identified. While officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were tasked with ensuring that excessive water from nearby vicinity does not enter into highway collection systems, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will expedite work related to linking surface drains to master stormwater drain networks.

A traffic police spokesperson said both agencies have been given two weeks to complete pending works at key intersections along the 13km corridor connecting Rajiv Chowk to Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29. “The joint inspections from traffic police, GMDA, and NHAI will continue at high-footfall stretches in the coming days to review monsoon preparedness,” the spokesperson said.

NHAI was also directed to upgrade its signages at entry and exit points on Delhi to Gurugram, Sohna and Dwarka expressways, directing the commuters about no-entry provisions, accident-prone areas and against End-Of-Life (EoL) vehicles (BS-3 and below). A detailed report on congested stretches was also reviewed, with directions issued to the road owning agencies for adequate pumping infrastructure on identified water logging hotspots during the upcoming monsoon season.

“The agencies will soon submit an action taken report (ATR) on multiple civic works like removing encroachments at key intersections, wrongful parking obstructing traffic at intersections and completion of due drainage-related works that may lead to congestion,” the spokesperson said.