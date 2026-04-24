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Traffic Police, NDMC roll out engineering measures to ease Lutyens Delhi congestion

Traffic Police, NDMC roll out engineering measures to ease Lutyens Delhi congestion

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:29 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Traffic Police, in coordination with the New Delhi Municipal Council, has launched a targeted initiative to decongest key arterial roads in Lutyens Delhi through a series of engineering interventions to improve traffic flow and road safety, officials said on Friday.

Traffic Police, NDMC roll out engineering measures to ease Lutyens Delhi congestion

The move follows discussions held on Thursday, during which senior officers proposed strategic engineering solutions at identified choke points to could significantly streamline vehicular movement in the high-footfall zone.

Senior officials from the Traffic Police and NDMC, including the chief engineer and other senior engineers, subsequently met to finalise immediate action points, focusing on areas prone to congestion and traffic violations.

"Among the priority measures, central verges will be installed at stretches identified as wrong-side driving hotspots, including San Martin Marg and Janpath. The intervention is likely to curb erratic driving behaviour, reduce gridlocks, and enhance overall road safety," the senior police officer of the Traffic Police said.

In another key step, the department will upgrade existing bus stops on SP Marg into dedicated bus bays, enabling buses to halt without obstructing the main carriageway, ensuring smoother traffic movement along the busy corridor.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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