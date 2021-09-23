Traffic police to launch drive to enforce lane discipline, wants bus drivers sensitised

Ahead of launching an enforcement drive to ensure lane discipline among motorists, the Delhi traffic police has written to the transport department asking it to sensitise drivers of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses about plying buses in the designated lanes and stopping only at designated points, bus bays and bus boxes.

In the letter to the principal secretary and commissioner of the transport department, joint commissioner of police (traffic) Meenu Choudhary said the decision to launch the enforcement drive was taken keeping in mind the rising number of road accidents, including fatal ones, this year, and also the complaints regarding lane violations by DTC and cluster bus drivers.

“It has been observed that the drivers of DTC/cluster buses do not ply their vehicles in the bus lanes and do not stop the buses at bus bays/box to pick and drop passengers. The level of the bus queue shelters/bus stands is same as the floor of low-floor buses so that passengers are able to board/de-board the buses safely, particularly senior citizens, physically challenged, children, etc.,” Choudhary said in the letter dated September 22.

“Therefore, it is very essential that drivers of DTC/cluster buses stop their buses along the kerb at the designated points to facilitate easy boarding/de-boarding of passengers,” she further wrote, a copy which has been marked to DTC managing director as well.

Many have taken to social media to post comments, videos and photographs to raise lane discipline concerns, prompting the traffic police to take action, said special commissioner of police (traffic) Muktesh Chander.

Police statistics show that on average, three accidents causing deaths were reported every day in Delhi this year between January 1 and September 15. The total number of fatal accidents on Delhi roads during the period stood at 801, which is 21 more than the corresponding period figure of 780 last year. While 799 people lost lives in the 780 accidents last year, the fatalities for the same period this year stood at 830.

The police data shows that till September 15, 33 fatal accidents were caused by cluster and DTC buses and 37 people were killed in those accidents. While cluster buses killed 25 people in 22 accidents, DTC buses claimed 12 lives in 11 accidents till September 15, the data shows.

Mentioning that the traffic police will soon be launching an enforcement drives to ensure lane discipline, the joint CP concluded the letter, “…it’s therefore, requested that the drivers of DTC/cluster buses may be suitably briefed and sensitised to ply their buses in the designated lanes and stop only at the designated stops/bus bays/boxes.”

When contacted, the transport department nor the DTC offered comment on the issue or letter.