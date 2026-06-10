New Delhi, The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory announcing vehicular restrictions and diversions around Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in view of a scheduled event, and urged commuters to avoid several major roads during specified hours. Traffic restrictions around Bharat Mandapam; commuters advised to avoid key roads

According to the advisory, heavy and slow-moving vehicles will not be allowed on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Janpath, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg and other surrounding stretches from 2 pm to 4 pm and again from 8 pm to 9.30 pm.

Traffic police said vehicles found parked on the restricted roads would be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles will be parked at the traffic pit near Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Marg.

Diversions have been planned at W Point and Neela Gumbad on Mathura Road to facilitate smooth movement in the area.

The police advised commuters to avoid Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Janpath, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subramanian Bharti Marg during the restriction period.

As per the diversion plan, traffic coming from Dr Dinesh Chand Dalmia Chowk towards Mathura Road will be diverted through I.P. Marg and Ring Road for South Delhi-bound traffic, while vehicles heading towards central New Delhi and Connaught Place will be routed via Sikandra Road and Barakhamba Road.

Similarly, traffic from Neela Gumbad will be diverted towards Ashram Chowk instead of Mathura Road. Vehicles approaching Bharat Mandapam from the U-turn opposite DPS Mathura Road will be redirected towards Lodhi Flyover through the underpass.

Traffic from Ring Road and Bhairon Road will not be allowed towards Bhairon Marg and will instead be routed towards Sarai Kale Khan and Rajghat depending on the destination. At Mandi House, movement on Feroz Shah Road will be restricted, with diversions towards Barakhamba Road and Sikandra Road.

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