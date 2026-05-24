Traffic restrictions in central, north Delhi in view of tribal event at Red Fort

New Delhi: Vehicular movement is likely to remain affected on Sunday in many parts of central and north Delhi as nearly 100,000 people are expected to attend “Janjati Sanskritik Samagam”, a tribal cultural confluence event at the Red Fort and participate in “shobha yatras” or religious processions, according to an advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday.

According to the advisory, temporary restrictions and diversions will be put in place on certain roads between noon and evening, and commuters are advised to avoid non-essential travel on the affected routes. (HT Archive)

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The shobha yatras will begin from Shyamgiri Mandir, Ramlila Maidan, Rajghat, Qudesia Park and Ajmeri Gate before converging at the Red Fort.

According to the advisory, temporary restrictions and diversions will be put in place on certain roads between noon and evening, and commuters are advised to avoid non-essential travel on the affected routes.

The 14 roads that will remain closed for traffic from 12 pm to evening include GT Karnal Road from Shastri Park to Tis Hazari, Boulevard Road from Khoya Mandi U-Turn to Ring Road, Sham Nath Marg, Lothian Road, Hamilton Road from Pul Dufferin to Kela Ghat, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg from Kodiya Pul to Chhatta Rail and Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate Chowk to Chatta Rail (both carriageways)

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{{^usCountry}} The other roads are JLN Marg from Ajmeri Gate Chowk (DBG Road) to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate Chowk, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate, Nishad Raj Marg (both carriageways), Minto Road Red Light to Kamla Market roundabout, and DBG Road from Jhandewalan roundabout to Ajmeri Gate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other roads are JLN Marg from Ajmeri Gate Chowk (DBG Road) to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate Chowk, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate, Nishad Raj Marg (both carriageways), Minto Road Red Light to Kamla Market roundabout, and DBG Road from Jhandewalan roundabout to Ajmeri Gate. {{/usCountry}}

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Traffic movement is also likely to be affected on Rajpura Road, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Ring Road near Salimgarh bypass from Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP flyover, ITO Chowk, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Minto Road, Shradhanand Marg, Chawri Bazar and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Nishant Gupta said buses and commercial vehicles will be diverted from several points, including Barakhamba, Jhandewalan and Delhi Gate, during the restricted period. Special arrangements and alternate routes have also been issued for commuters travelling to Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station and Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminal (ISBT).

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“Passengers heading to Old Delhi Railway Station have been advised to use Rani Jhansi Flyover, Mori Gate and Pul Dufferin routes due to restrictions on Netaji Subhash Marg and Lothian Road. Similarly, commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station on the Ajmeri Gate have been advised to avoid DBG Road and instead use Rani Jhansi Road, Panchkuian Road and Minto Road,” the DCP added.