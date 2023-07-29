Class 11 student died by suicide, left note: Delhi police

A 16-year-old Class 11 student of a prominent private school allegedly died by suicide on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at his residence in east Delhi, police said, adding that they have also recovered a note.

In the note, the student has expressed his frustration for not coming up to the expectations of his parents regarding his studies, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (east) Amrutha Guguloth said at 7.06am on Saturday, the Madhu Vihar police station received a call regarding the death of a 16-year-old boy at his house.

A police team reached the spot and found the boy hanging in the bathroom with a rope, said the DCP. “The boy has left a note in which he has expressed his frustration for not coming up to the expectations of his parents regarding studies,” she added.

The boy is survived by his parents and a sister who is a Delhi University student. The father of the student is an architect by profession.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialists. Helplines: Fortis Stress Helpline: 8376804102, Sumaitri: 01123389090, Snehi: 01165978181, Sanjeevani: 01124311918/01124318883).