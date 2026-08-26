New Delhi, Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday said he has directed senior officers to treat waterlogging in the national capital as a "disaster" and mount a war-footing response.

Treat waterlogging as 'disaster', prioritise real-time redressal of complaints: Delhi LG to officials

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The LG, who held a meeting with senior officers to review the situation late Tuesday evening, called for a whole-of-government approach and asked departmental and agency heads to remain present on the ground to ensure swift redressal of citizens' complaints.

The directions came after several weather stations in Delhi recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, leaving roads waterlogged and traffic gridlocked. Tuesday was the capital's wettest August day in two years.

"Directed that the situation be treated as a disaster requiring a war-footing response, with a 'whole of government' approach and every department and agency working in complete synergy rather than in silos," Sandhu said in a post on X on Wednesday.

He asked officials to prioritise real-time redressal of complaints raised through the media, social media and other platforms and stressed continuous monitoring to ensure directions are implemented and visible results delivered on the ground.

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{{^usCountry}} "Our priority and focus must remain clear: swift relief to citizens and a safer, better-managed Delhi," Sandhu said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our priority and focus must remain clear: swift relief to citizens and a safer, better-managed Delhi," Sandhu said. {{/usCountry}}

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On Tuesday, waterlogging was reported at several key locations, with traffic movement affected on stretches, including ITO towards Mandi House, Vikas Marg, Laxmi Nagar, Karol Bagh and Akshardham flyover.

The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday apologised to residents for rain-triggered waterlogging in several areas under its jurisdiction and said it would strengthen its systems to deal with such situations in the future.

NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said in a post on X that the civic body was generally able to clear waterlogging within 15-20 minutes, but the water took more than an hour to drain at three to four locations.

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