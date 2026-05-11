New Delhi, Around 1.5 lakh people representing more than 550 tribal communities from across the country are expected to participate in a Janjati Sanskritik Samagam at the Red Fort grounds here on May 24 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary year of tribal icon Birsa Munda, organisers said on Monday. Tribal communities from across India to gather in Delhi on May 24

The event is being organised by the RSS-linked Janjati Suraksha Manch.

Addressing a press conference here, Janjati Suraksha Manch national co-convenor Rajkishor Hansda said the conclave will be one of the largest gatherings of tribal communities in the national capital since Independence.

"This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, which is a matter of pride for our tribal society. Therefore, the Janjati Suraksha Manch has decided to organise this programme in the national capital, Delhi, at the historic Red Fort grounds," he told reporters.

A grand cultural procession featuring tribal men and women in traditional dresses will be a major attraction of the programme, the organisers said.

"The processions, stretching several kilometres, will begin from five different locations in Delhi and all will converge at the Red Fort, where a public gathering will be held," Hansda said.

"These processions will truly be magnificent, historic and divine, featuring traditional musical instruments, cultural performances and traditional dress," he added.

The organisers informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accepted the invitation to attend the public meeting at the Red Fort as the chief guest.

"He has assured us that he will attend and bless the event. Such a programme has never happened before. This will be the first event of its kind since Independence, where tribal communities from across the country will gather in such large numbers. The aim is to preserve the identity, existence and culture of tribal society, and to present its vast and vibrant form before the nation. It is also meant to inspire self-confidence and a spirit of harmony within tribal society itself," Hansda said.

He further noted that the cultural conclave is inspired by the ideals and legacy of Munda, who fought to protect tribal identity, faith and culture.

"He struggled to safeguard his religion, culture and the existence of his society. This cultural conclave seeks to carry forward the same spirit and highlight the pride of tribal society and its cultural heritage," he said.

National team member and former judge Prakash Uike said the conclave is aimed at promoting the spirit of "Tu-Main Ek Rakt", stressing unity among tribal communities and other sections of society.

"There is no difference between tribal society and others. Forest dwellers, village dwellers and city residents are all one. The faith and culture of tribal society are an integral part of the country's cultural heritage," he said.

Uike said holding the programme in the national capital will allow people in Delhi to connect with tribal communities and strengthen the spirit of social harmony.

"Delhi has been chosen so that people here can witness this culture in its living form and feel pride in it. The people of Delhi should feel that tribal communities are their own and that there is no difference between them. The programme will reflect the spirit of social harmony and unity," he said.

He said the conclave is intended for the welfare and empowerment of tribal communities and will also deliberate on issues related to their faith, traditions and cultural practices.

He added that members of nomadic and denotified tribes from across the country have also been invited to participate in the event.

Uike stated that even vulnerable tribal groups with very small populations, including the Great Andamanese tribe, whose population has dwindled to around 50, are expected to participate in the conclave.

According to the organisers, around 100 distinguished members of tribal communities, including achievers in sports, education and other fields, will also be invited to the stage during the programme.

"Bhagwan Birsa Munda's ideals continue to inspire us. He fought against the British and struggled to protect his faith and identity. He fought to preserve culture, identity and existence. This programme is also meant to increase pride in tribal culture and heritage," Uike said.

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