Tribal fest in Delhi: Dances, crafts, a hit among visitors

From Kalbelia to Kachchhi Ghodi and Jhoomar to Bihu, a myriad dances from across the country are enthralling visitors amid a riot of colours at the ongoing Aadi Mahotsav. This annual tribal festival, organised by Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED), Ministry of Tribal Affairs, is showcasing the rich culture of various tribes of India.

In one corner of the expansive Dilli Haat — the venue of the event — Banwari Lal, a performer, enthrals spectators by holding a dummy horse that is draped around his waist. His prop is embellished with mirror work, and he himself is adorned with a beautiful traditional costume. “We are from Rajasthan, and this get up is for our traditional folk dance called Kachchhi Ghodi, which is often performed at any happy occasion,” says Lal, adding, “For months we were at home, without any opportunity to perform, and therefore had to see very difficult time in absence of a livelihood. Coronavirus had stopped or postponed all weddings and other celebrations. But, thankfully, now we’ll get work. Coming to events like these has made us hopeful that there’s a better tomorrow!”

Bhil tribe of MP’s Jhabua perform their traditional Bhagoriya dance at the fest. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Kailash, a performer from the Bhil tribe of Jhabua, is another artiste whose joy knows no bounds when he sees visitors shaking a leg with his troupe. He says, “Hum dus log Madhya Pradesh se aaye hain yahan Bhagoriya dance karne. It’s a dance where both girls and boys perform, and it’s this tradition that establishes links to find prospective partners for life. The dance involves heavy footwork, and we are happy that we can showcase our culture and traditions to the people of Delhi.”

A look beyond these dancers, and the place gives a panoramic view of the numerous tribal artefacts and cuisines narrating tales from different tribal traditions. The festival is effort to ensure inclusivity of tribal communities into the mainstream and is providing them access to wider markets and bigger opportunities. Organisers inform that this fest is the first big event for many tribal artisans. “These tribals had been waiting for almost a year for such an opportunity, and Delhi has responded with immense gusto,” says Pravir Krishna, managing director, TRIFED, adding, “The event has had more than three lakh visitors so far, which is a stupendous response! Every stall put up by artisans is doing really well; each artisan here has made a sale of ₹5- ₹10 lakhs, which has made up for their losses and also placed them comfortably for the near future. And we are happy that we are out of the Covid phobia since it’s been proved that such events can be organised keeping in mind all safety concerns. Now we are feeling enthusiastic about organising more such festivals for the tribal communities in other states, in the coming months.”

Catch It Live

What: Aadi Mahotsav

Where: Dilli Haat, INA

On till: February 15

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: INA on Yellow and Pink Lines

