Trio, including juvenile, held for murder during robbery at Kashmere Gate

NEW DELHI

Two were held from Jhansi, one from Etawah. (Representative photo)

A 21-year-old man and his 24-year-old aide were arrested, while a juvenile was apprehended, for allegedly killing his cousin during an armed robbery at an underpass in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate last week, police said on Tuesday.

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Joint commissioner of police (central range) Madhur Verma said that the victim, Prabhat, a cash collection agent, was returning home with his nephew, Sachin, after collecting payments from shops in Gandhi Nagar Market when four armed men intercepted their e-rickshaw around 7.20pm on September 24.

Police said that the assailants allegedly snatched their cash bag and stabbed Prabhat, Sachin and another passenger when they resisted. Prabhat was declared dead at the hospital while two others sustained injuries.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Niharika Bhatt said, “The team traced a Maruti Swift making a sharp U-turn near the underpass, but found that the registration number displayed on it was fake.”

The vehicle was eventually traced to Deepu Rathore, 28, a resident of Jhansi, whose call records showed contact with a number used by Om Singh, 21, a cousin of Prabhat. Abhishek, 24, was also arrested from Etawah, while a 16-year-old juvenile was apprehended from Jhansi, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Om had shared information about Prabhat’s movements and cash collections with the accused. Around ₹2.29 lakh was recovered from them, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Om had shared information about Prabhat’s movements and cash collections with the accused. Around ₹2.29 lakh was recovered from them, police said. {{/usCountry}}