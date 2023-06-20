DU student stabbing: 2 accused sent to police custody

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent to five days’ police custody the two accused arrested in the killing of a 19-year-old Delhi University student.

The deceased, Nikhil Chauhan. (HT PHOTO)

“Offence alleged is serious in nature as it has been stated that the accused persons were involved in the murder of the victim/deceased and some of the co-accused are yet to be apprehended,” said duty metropolitan magistrate Anamika in the order.

The two accused — Mohammad Haroon alias Anas, 19, and Rahul — allegedly stabbed Nikhil Chauhan to death on Sunday outside DU’s Aryabhatta college over an old altercation.

Anas was nabbed hours after the incident, while Rahul was apprehended on Monday.

The investigation officer (IO) sought a five-day custody in order to recover the murder weapon, arrest other accused in the case, and conduct further investigation, officials said.

The court after perusing the documents and hearing the submissions sent Anas and Rahul to police custody. They will now be produced before the court on June 25.

