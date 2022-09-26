Two actors taken inside Tihar jail to ‘recreate’ meeting with 'conman’: Report

As part of an investigation into a ₹200-crore extortion case, a team of the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing reportedly took two actresses Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh inside the Tihar jail to “recreate” their alleged meeting with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to the police, ever since Chandrashekhar has been jailed, the prison where he is lodged had become a hub of illegal activities which he carried out with the help of jail officials, news agency PTI reported.

Tamboli and Sofia were taken to the Tihar's central jail number one on Saturday to recreate their meetings with Chandrashekhar as part of the ongoing investigation, a senior police officer told PTI.

Tamboli has featured in a couple of reality shows. while Sofia has acted in Hindi and Telegu movies. Videography of the entire recreation of the meeting was also done, the report added.

Chandrashekhar is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

During the conman's stay in Tihar, many people, including celebrities, arrived in luxury cars and gained entry inside the jail by saying they were there to meet Chandrashekar, the officer added.

The EOW has so far questioned Bollywood actors -- Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi along with former TV anchor Pinky Irani and stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, officials said.

Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the case. The court also sought a response from Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the regular bail plea of the actor who claimed to “herself a victim of circumstances.”

Special Judge Shailender Malik granted Fernandez interim relief on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and posted the matter for further hearing on October 22.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet. According to the ED, Fernandez and another actress Nora Fatehi, who were examined, had received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

