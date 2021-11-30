Two arrested in Delhi with marijuana worth 50 lakh

A huge quantity of marijuana (ganja) worth at least ₹50 lakh was seized by the Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police on Monday.

DCP crime branch (narcotics) Chinmoy Biswal said that the suspects were identified as Shazeb Choudhary (23) and Sushil (44), who goes by his first name.

Biswal said that continuing its crackdown on smuggling of drugs, the staff of Narcotics Cell was put on a task to curb drug trafficking.

“Our team received information that a shipment of marijuana was being transported to Delhi. Acting on the tip, we laid a trap near the Wazirabad flyover and intercepted a truck and a car and nabbed the duo. We seized over 300kg of marijuana from their possession,” DCP Biswal said.

The men were transporting this consignment from the hinterlands of Odisha to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Soon after this, the Crime Branch registered a case against the men.

Police said that the marijuana was hidden beneath vegetable crates in the truck.

Police said Choudhary’s interrogation revealed that the marijuana was being brought from Odisha and belongs to one Akram. Choudhary disclosed that he was assigned to deliver the contraband to some men in Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi and then somewhere in UP via the truck. Akram had hired the car, which belonged to Sushil, to follow the truck.

Police said they have identified the kingpin of this syndicate, who is based in Badaun and has a network in Delhi. The Narcotics Cell is conducting raids in Badaun and Bareilly in UP to nab him and his associates who are on the run.

This year, Delhi Police (Narcotics Cell) busted several interstate narcotics smuggling networks. This year, they recovered 8568.867kg of marijuana, much higher compared to 4396.329kg in 2020 and 5447.532kg in 2019.