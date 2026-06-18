Two Bishnoi gang members held for West Delhi gym shooting

New Delhi: Six days after motorcycle-borne masked men allegedly opened fire at a gym in west Delhi’s Pushkar Enclave near Paschim Vihar, two men were arrested from Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspects fired at least seven bullets, two of which hit the gym’s glass façade. (Representative photo)

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Responsibility for the firing at 24Hs Fitness Gym was claimed by fugitive gangster Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in a social media post on the day of the incident, said police.

Police identified the suspects as Sahil, Sagar, Arman and Tushar.

“We have arrested Arman and Tushar alias Tasu, 21, both residents of Haryana’s Sonepat district, from Bahadurgarh on Monday. The two are allegedly directly involved in the firing in Paschim Vihar which happened in the early hours of June 11,” said special commissioner of police (crime) HGS Dhaliwal.

According to police, the suspects fired at least seven bullets, two of which hit the gym’s glass façade. No injuries were reported in the incident. Within hours, the police came across a social media post in which Pandit claimed responsibility for the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} In a purported threatening audio and social media post in Hindi, the sender identifies himself as fugitive gangster “Anil Pandit from the Bishnoi gang”. He is heard saying that the firing at “24Hs Fitness Gym Delhi” of Punjabi singer and entrepreneur Guru Randhawa was executed by “Anil Pandit USA and his associate Harman Sandhu” because of Randhawa’s alleged “growing closeness” with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a purported threatening audio and social media post in Hindi, the sender identifies himself as fugitive gangster “Anil Pandit from the Bishnoi gang”. He is heard saying that the firing at “24Hs Fitness Gym Delhi” of Punjabi singer and entrepreneur Guru Randhawa was executed by “Anil Pandit USA and his associate Harman Sandhu” because of Randhawa’s alleged “growing closeness” with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. {{/usCountry}}

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HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio and the social media post.

A senior police officer said that according to documents, the gym is owned by two west Delhi residents. The owners told investigators that the gym is part of a fitness centre franchise owned by Randhawa, who is also its brand ambassador. The gym’s website describes it as a “new era fitness brand by Guru Randhawa.”

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Dhaliwal said that the crime branch team reconstructed the escape route of the assailants, tracing their movements across nearly 100 kilometers. Every possible route was scrutinised to track their movements.

“Tushar went to Russia in 2023 on a study visa and worked there. He returned to Delhi on May 31 and came in contact with Sahil and Sagar on June 8,” said Dhaliwal, adding that efforts are underway to arrest Sagar and Sahil.