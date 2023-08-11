Two brothers stabbed to death by relative in south Delhi

Two brothers were allegedly stabbed to death by the brother-in-law of one of them outside a hotel in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur on Thursday night, the Delhi Police said on Friday. The suspect, the brother-in-law of one of the deceased, has been arrested, police said. (Representational image)

A quarrel and the subsequent scuffle between the two parties culminated in the double murder, said Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), The suspect, 25-year-old Umang (police gave only one name), has been arrested.

The DCP identified the victims as Rajesh Yadav, 42, and his brother, Ranjan Yadav, 26. While Rajesh worked at a bank in Gurugram, Ranjan was a peon at a medical clinic in Malviya Nagar. The brothers lived with their families in Mahipalpur.

Rajesh was married to Umang’s sister who works at the hotel in Mahipalpur, the DCP said. The officer said that there was a marital discord between Rajesh and his wife.

On Thursday night, the two brothers visited the hotel to meet Umang and discuss the issue with him. “A scuffle broke out and the suspect stabbed the two,” added the DCP.

Police received a call about the incident at 11pm and reached the spot near the hotel to find the two men lying unconscious with stab wounds. “They were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where they were declared brought dead,” the officer said.

Umang was found by the police at the spot and he was nabbed. He was booked for murder and arrested.