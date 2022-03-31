Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two dead after falling in DJB sewage plant
delhi news

Two dead after falling in DJB sewage plant

The victims have been identified as Nitesh (25) and Yashdev (35). As per a senior police officer, the two had gone to repair a valve and fell inside during the repair work.
Firefighters and plant workers during a rescue operation after two workers fell into a pit of a sewage plant of the Delhi Jal Board, at Dallupura in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 02:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Two men who went down a pit at a Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant to repair a mechanical part died on Wednesday in east Delhi’s Kondli, police said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said a police control room call was received around 5pm at the New Ashok Nagar police station. Following this, the police and fire department personnel reached the spot and found that two workers had fallen in the pit. It took about an hour to pull out their bodies,Kashyap said.

She said that the two men were taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where doctors pronounced them brought dead.

The victims have been identified as Nitesh (25) and Yashdev (35). A senior police officer said that the two had gone to repair a valve and fell inside during the repair work. The matter is under investigation, police said.

Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg said the incident took place opposite Dallupura Fire Station in east Delhi.

RELATED STORIES

A Delhi Jal Board spokesperson said that a probe has been ordered in this matter. “Maintenance work is currently being carried out in the Kondli phase-4 sewage treatment plant during which the accident took place on Wednesday. A third-party agency has been deployed for the project. The accident led to two people falling in the pit, initial inputs from the agency have suggested. We have sought a detailed report on the matter which is likely to be submitted on Thursday,” the spokesperson said.

An inquiry has been ordered and compensation will be provided to the affected people, the spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi jal board delhi police delhi news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP