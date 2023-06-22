DU student’s murder: Minor among three more suspects held

Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have arrested two more people and apprehended a minor boy in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Delhi University (DU) student, Nikhil Chouhan, by a group of people on Sunday afternoon outside Aryabhatta College on south-west Delhi’s Benito Juarez Marg.

Six people have been nabbed in the case so far, police said.

The two arrested were identified as Yash,18, and Taleem,19, both students of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL). The SOL holds classes in the college every Sunday.

A senior police officer, who is associated with the case, said the investigating team is looking for the weapon that was used to stab Chauhan. The apprehended minor boy is a school drop out, the officer said.

A second officer said Yash was among the three people, who allegedly had an argument with Chouhan on June 11 after one of them allegedly harassed Chouhan’s girlfriend. The initial scuffle took place between two groups –one consisting of Yash, Raj and Rahul and a SOL student named, Bunty. Chouhan and his girlfriend, a minor who is currently studying in a school, intervened. One of the three people slapped the girl, prompting Chouhan to retaliate and slap him at least three times, the second officer said.

“The matter was sorted out that day, but it seems the three held a grudge against Chouhan. On June 18, the three along with their at least five others arrived outside the college and waited for Chouhan. As soon as Chouhan exited the campus with his girlfriend, the group cornered him and stabbed him in front of her,” the officer added.

A case of murder was registered at the South Campus police station. During the probe, the police recorded the girl’s statement, and also scanned footage from CCTV cameras installed nearby to identify some of the suspects. Mohammad Haroon alias Anas,19, was the first to be arrested on Monday. His interrogation led to the arrest of Rahul.

“We are still in the process of ascertaining the exact sequence of events that led to Chouhan’s murder. It’s not clear who stabbed him. All six arrested so far are blaming others. We are questioning them, and trying to arrest the remaining suspects,” said deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Manoj C.

