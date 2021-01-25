Two detained for raising ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogans

A banker and a real estate broker were detained by Delhi Police during the early hours on Sunday when they were spotted near Khan Market Metro station in New Delhi, shouting slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”.

A couple of passers by called the police control room to report the incident. The duo, however,were released after a detailed verification, senior police officers said.

Police said that the two men told police that they had hired Yulu bikes and named them Hindustan and Pakistan, to race with each other. The dup claimed that they raised the slogans in context of the race, the police officers said.

The incident took place around 1am, when some locals and passersby heard them shouting the slogans and reported the matter to the police.

The call alerted security agencies as the New Delhi area has been put under a multi-layer security cover due to Republic Day celebrations.

A police team found two men and three women present at the spot. “They had hired Yulu bikes. On questioning, it came to light that these two families, along with their children, had come for sightseeing around India gate and had rented Yulu bikes. They started racing on Yulu bikes and had named the bikes after the two countries. They said that during the race, they shouted those slogans to cheer for the two respective teams,” said a police officer.

DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the two men were detained and during questioning their claims were found to be true.