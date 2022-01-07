Two die as roof collapses in outer Delhi’s Begumpur

Two men were killed and two more injured when the roof of a house they were sleeping in collapsed in outer Delhi’s Begumpur in the early hours of Friday, the police said.

One of the dead, Sonu Sharma, and the two injured, Anil and Pramod, were siblings. The police said while Pramod suffered head injuries, Anil escaped with relatively minor wounds. Both are expected to recover, said the police.

The other deceased man was identified as 55-year-old Kedar Sharma.

Pranav Tayal, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said the building was in a dilapidated condition, but the investigators were yet to identify the immediate trigger for the collapse. “We have registered a case of causing death due to negligence and are investigating,” said Tayal.

Local residents told the police that the single-storey building was at least three decades old and pointed to waterlogging in its immediate surroundings, but the police haven’t found any visible impact to the building’s foundations.

The room, about 10 square foot, was occupied by the three brothers who worked as daily wage labourers, and their friend Kedar, who worked as a carpenter.

Atul Garg, chief of the Delhi Fire Services, said the collapse occurred a little after 4pm, upon which fire fighting teams were sent to the spot. Local residents recounted waking up to a loud sound of the collapse. They checked the collapse site to hear voices of some of the men trapped under the rubble and began rescuing them even as firefighters and the local police arrived at the scene to take over the operation.

The four men were taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where Sonu and Kedar were declared brought dead.

No arrests have been made yet, and police are yet to identify people culpable for the collapse.

