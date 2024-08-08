Two die by suicide at Metro stations in Delhi

Two men died by suicide at Metro stations in the Capital on Thursday, police said. A DMRC official said that Metro services were impacted on the Line for at least 15 minutes. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first incident, which took place at 10.15am, a 50-year-old man jumped onto the Metro tracks at the Yamuna Bank Metro station on the Blue Line. A CISF official said that the man was declared dead when he was taken to the nearby Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. “The shift in-charge and station controller all reached the platform after seeing the man jump,” said the official.

A suicide note was found in the man’s pocket, said police. “The note mentions that his health was bad and that he could not earn money. He said no one else was to blame for his extreme step but himself,” said a senior police officer.

At the same time, a woman fainted at the platform and was taken to the hospital for medical assistance, the CISF official added.

A DMRC official said that Metro services were impacted on the Line for at least 15 minutes.

In the second incident which occurred at the Surajmal Stadium Metro station on the Green Line at 1pm, a 49-year-old man jumped from the platform onto the road below.

A video of the incident shows a CISF official trying to convince the man not to jump. The man jumps seconds later and four men, standing below with a jacket, try to block the fall. However, the man still suffered injuries. “We tried to use a bomb blanket to break his fall, but he still suffered injuries.” the CISF official said.

The man was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, a CISF official said.

The Delhi Police said that the station controller informed them that a man had jumped from platform number one. “The body has been preserved for an autopsy and the crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory have also been informed,” said a senior police officer, adding that no suicide note was recovered in this case.