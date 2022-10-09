Two gangsters wanted in extortion cases arrested in Delhi

The crime branch unit of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two alleged associates of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria from Tilak Nagar. The duo was wanted in a case registered in Janakpuri, wherein they had allegedly extorted a man for ₹8 lakh by threatening to kill him, police said.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav identified the arrested men as Prince alias Sukhvinder Singh alias Sonu alias Burfi (29) of Tagore Garden and Paramjeet Singh alias Raja (40) of Tilak Nagar. “Acting on a tip, our team, led by DCP Vichitra Veer, nabbed the duo near Tilak Nagar. During the interrogation, they disclosed that they were impressed with the lifestyle of one Gurpreet Singh, an associate of Vikas Lagarpuria, who was involved in burgling over ₹30 crore from a society in Gurugram. They also disclosed that they and Gurpreet Singh had extorted a man for ₹8 lakh from the victim after threatening to kill him if he did not comply with their demands,” he said.

He added that Gurpreet, who is currently on the run, is also associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang and is involved in a 2015 MCOCA case registered against the gang. “Gurpreet was running a syndicate for gaining pecuniary benefits and for expanding his shady business of property dealing and financing in West Delhi. Both the arrested accused joined Gurpreet for the name and fame of being associated with Lagarpuria. Prince is a named accused in four cases of attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and Arms Act of Rajouri Garden and Khayala police stations, while Raja is named in one case under similar sections in Tilak Nagar police station,” he said.