Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two held for 10 lakh extortion bid on businessman
delhi news

Two held for 10 lakh extortion bid on businessman

The special staff of Dwarka district has arrested two extortionists, who were threatening to kill a businessman and his nephew if he did not pay them ₹10 lakh
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Two held for 10 lakh extortion bid on businessman

The special staff of Dwarka district has arrested two extortionists, who were threatening to kill a businessman and his nephew if he did not pay them 10 lakh.

Police said the men called the businessman, Subash Chandra, on phone and also send him threat messages for the past five days, following which a case was registered on Saturday on the businessman’s complaint. A special team was formed to nab the extortionists before they made good on their threat.

“The team worked against time to ensure their arrest before Chandra and his nephew came to any harm. Technical surveillance was mounted on the phone numbers that were used to call up the businessman. the call detail records of several numbers were analysed and informers were deployed to track down the culprits. The police finally zeroed in on the two men and they were arrested from Gurugram,” said Santosh Kumar Meena, deputy commissioner of police, (Dwarka).

The suspects were identified by their first names, Gopal and Jitender. Police said Gopal used to work for Chandra and had an eye on the activities of his employer.

Gopal was heavily in debt and decided to extort money from his employer to clear his debts, police said. He enlisted the help of his friend Jitender, a DJ, who was also in need of money. They both called Chandra and demanded 10 lakh and threatened to kill him and his nephew if he failed to pay. The money was being negotiated when police barged in on their hideout, investigating officers said.

RELATED STORIES

Police said further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to ascertain their involvements in other similar cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

1,416 families of Covid victims given one-time financial aid of 50,000: Delhi govt

Delhi Police sub-inspector robbed of 40,000 in RK Puram

Delhi govt to discuss reopening school for classes 6-8 at next DDMA meeting

Delhi: DTC signs deal to build seven charging stations in its properties
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP