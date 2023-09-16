Two held for gunpoint robbery in Delhi

Two people were arrested for allegedly robbing two men, riding in an auto-rickshaw with ₹1 crore, at gunpoint near north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla on Wednesday, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The suspects were arrested following raids in places like Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakahnd. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (north), Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that ₹15 lakh of the total robbed cash was recovered from the arrested suspects. “We have also recovered a country-made pistol, three bullets and a motorcycle used in the crime,” said the DCP.

The police identified the arrested suspects as Monty Kumar and Vikki, whose full names were still being ascertained. They were arrested following raids in places such as Jahangirpuri and Moti Nagar in Delhi and Sonepat, Karnal, Ambala in Haryana, Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Police said they cannot divulge more details about the case due to the ongoing investigation. At least two more suspects remained on the run till Saturday.

The victim, identified by the police by his first name as Suresh, works for a foreign exchange firm and his office is in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar. On Wednesday afternoon, he was travelling in an auto-rickshaw with a colleague and heading to Chandi Chowk to deliver the cash to a businessman at the behest of his employer when the robbery happened in Gulabi Bagh, the DCP said.

The auto-rickshaw was intercepted by four men riding two motorcycles. “They overtook the auto from its two sides and forced it to halt. The pillion riders then got off the motorcycles and pointed guns at the victims and took away the two bags with cash,” added the officer.