Two held for sedating passengers, robbing them after offering auto rides in outer Delhi

New Delhi: Two men, who allegedly sedated passengers and robbed them after offering them rides in an autorickshaw, were arrested by police in outer Delhi. Investigators said they are a part of the Jahar Khurani gang which runs a similar operation.

DCP (outer) Parvinder Singh said that the gang usually operates in groups of two-three people -- one of them drives the autorickshaw, the others pose as passengers.

“Together, they would look for unsuspecting victims, travelling alone. When they find one looking to hitch a ride, the co-accused sitting as passengers initiates small talk. After befriending them, they offer sedated drinks,” said the DCP.

When the victim become unconscious, the gang take away his valuables and flees after leaving the passenger unattended at a secluded spot.

Police said they were put on the trail of the two accused -- Madan Lal (35) and Ravi (26) -- after they received a complaint from a man identified as Sanjay, who claimed he was robbed of ₹XXXX on September 13 and dropped off at Timarpur.

Police said they filed an FIR under sections 379 (theft), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and teams were formed to nab the accused.

Police said they scanned over 100 CCTV cameras along the stretch from Peeragarhi to Timarpur in north Delhi, the route allegedly taken by the two accused.

Police said the two men been arrested for the same crime in the past as well.