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Two homeless men killed by debris on Rohini footpath; 1 held

Two homeless men were killed by falling debris while sleeping on a footpath in Rohini, Delhi. An arrest has been made; investigation ongoing.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 03:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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NEW DELHI

The police are yet to establish the identities of the deceased. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two men, reportedly homeless, were crushed to death by debris that fell on them while they were sleeping on a footpath at Prashant Vihar in Rohini on Friday morning, police said, adding they have made an arrest in the incident.

Police said they were informed about two unconscious persons lying in a pool of blood on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land near Green Aura Banquet Hall in Rohini Sector 10.

“The victims were immediately shifted to BSA Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal.

Police are yet to identify the victims, but said they were aged between 35 and 50 years.

Police said a local parking vendor had allegedly called for an earthmover machine to clear construction debris from the site and during the process, some heavy stones reportedly fell on the two men, reportedly killing them on the spot.

 
homeless rohini
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