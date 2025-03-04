Menu Explore
Two juveniles, 1 woman held for 2 crore boutique heist in south Delhi

PTI |
Mar 04, 2025 05:07 PM IST

Two juveniles, 1 woman held for ₹2 crore boutique heist in south Delhi

New Delhi, Two juveniles were apprehended and a woman arrested for allegedly robbing 2 crore worth of bridal outfits and other items from a boutique in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, police said on Tuesday.

One of the juveniles was a former sales assistant at the boutique, he said.

According to Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police Achin Garg, the incident occurred at around 11.15 pm on March 1.

"On Saturday night, a woman, accompanied by two people, approached the security guard of the boutique operating inside a farmhouse. The woman, posing as a relative of the owner, requested entry to use the washroom," Garg said.

The woman distracted the guard, while her accomplices overpowered and tied him up. The three then decamped with high-end bridal outfits, electronic equipment, paintings and other valuables, he said.

The security guard, after managing to free himself, alerted the police. A case was registered and the police launched an investigation.

"The robbers had stolen the boutique's CCTV DVR to erase evidence. But police traced the tempo van used in the crime," the officer said.

He said the accused had also covered the number plate with a black tape while on the move. However, one of the CCTV footage analysed showed the tape partially removed, revealing the letters 'RAJ', which proved to be a key breakthrough.

As the vehicle was last traced to Manglapuri, the police combed the area. Eventually, it was found parked in a street.

Further investigation led to the identification of the tempo owner, who revealed that his classmate, a juvenile, had borrowed the vehicle.

Upon questioning, the juvenile confessed to the crime and disclosed the involvement of the other two, the officer said.

According to police, the juveniles, both residents of the Sultanpur, planned and executed the robbery. One of them was familiar with its layout and the value of the outfits. The woman was a social media acquaintance of his.

Police recovered all the stolen items from a rented room in Aya Nagar.

The woman was arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

