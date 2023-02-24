Two killed after two cars crash into each other near central Delhi: Police

In a tragic incident, two men were killed while at least two others got injured after their cars crashed into each other on the Ring Road near Indraprastha Metro station in central Delhi in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Two others were also injured in the accident.

The mishap happened after the driver of the sedan lost control of the vehicle that jumped the central verge of the Ring Road and crashed into the other car coming from the opposite direction, they said.

The deceased were identified as Puneet Kohli, a 33-year-old resident of Krishna Nagar, and Mohammad Suhail, 24.

Kohli was driving the mini SUV while Suhail was in the sedan with at least two other occupants, when the accident took place around 1am, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Sain.

DCP Sain said that at 1:12 am, the IP Estate police station received a call regarding an accident involving two vehicles near the Indraprastha Metro station.

A police team reached and found both cars in damaged condition after colliding with each other head on.

“Puneet Kohli who was on driver’s seat of the mini SUV, was critically injured. He was declared brought dead to a nearby hospital. There were three persons inside the other car. One of them, identified as Mohammad Suhail from Hauz Sai Wala, died while two others named Junaid and Rihan, both 21, were seriously injured. They were shifted to Lok Nayak hospital for treatment,” added the DCP.