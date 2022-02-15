Two killed in Bawana, Jahangirpuri

Two men were murdered in separate incidents at Bawana and Jahangirpuri, police said on Monday

Investigators said they have apprehended a minor boy in the first case, in which a 20-year-old man was found with head injuries in his rented room at Vijay Colony in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday. Police suspect he was killed over his marriage to a woman from a different community. “We have registered a case,” said DCP (outer-north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav.

In the second case, a 20-year-old was stabbed to death by at least three men over a personal enmity. “We have arrested a suspect and detained a minor,” said DCP (N-W) Usha Rangnani.