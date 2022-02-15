Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two killed in Bawana, Jahangirpuri

Investigators said they have apprehended a minor boy in the first case, in which a 20-year-old man was found with head injuries in his rented room at Vijay Colony in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday.
Police suspect he was killed over his marriage to a woman from a different community.((Getty Images/iStockphoto))
Published on Feb 15, 2022 04:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Two men were murdered in separate incidents at Bawana and Jahangirpuri, police said on Monday

In the second case, a 20-year-old was stabbed to death by at least three men over a personal enmity. "We have arrested a suspect and detained a minor," said DCP (N-W) Usha Rangnani.

In the second case, a 20-year-old was stabbed to death by at least three men over a personal enmity. “We have arrested a suspect and detained a minor,” said DCP (N-W) Usha Rangnani.

delhi news delhi crime crime news
