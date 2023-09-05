Two persons run over by speeding vehicle after e-rickshaw overturns in Delhi

Two persons were killed while two others got injured when an electric rickshaw they were travelling in overturned and they were run over by a vehicle on Tuesday in Delhi’s Burari, police said.

“Soon after the e-rickshaw toppled over, throwing the four passengers off onto the road, they were run over by another speeding vehicle,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north).

“The other vehicle seems to be a dumper truck. We are trying to identify it,” Kalsi said.

A case of causing death due to negligence, and rash driving, was registered at Burari police station, the officer said.

Both the deceased were identified who belonged to Nathurpura in Swaroop Nagar.

The duo worked for a catering contractor and one of them was driving the e-rickshaw at the time of the accident, the DCP said.

A woman, who works as a cook for the catering company, along with another person working for the same company, were injured in the accident.

Police said that the victims were returning to their north Delhi home after providing catering services at a function in Jahangirpuri when the e-rickshaw overturned, and another vehicle ran over them.

The first person died on the spot while the other one succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Sushruta Trauma Centre.

The condition of the other two victims remained serious as of Tuesday afternoon.

