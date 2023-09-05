News / Cities / Mumbai News / 72-year-old killed by reversing bus in Thane

72-year-old killed by reversing bus in Thane

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 05, 2023 12:32 AM IST

A 72-year-old man was killed in Thane when a private bus driver reversed and hit him while he was returning home from his morning walk. The driver fled the scene.

Thane: A 72-year-old man returning from a morning walk was killed by a private bus driver who was reversing the vehicle and dashed into him in Ghodbunder area on Monday.

72-year-old killed by reversing bus in Thane
72-year-old killed by reversing bus in Thane

On Monday, around 9.30am, Gajanan Bapusaheb Dhurpat, resident of Bhakti Park, was returning home from his daily morning walk. The private bus no MH03/CP 9812 was parked at the gate of Kavya Residency on the road from Anand Nagar Circle. The bus driver, who didn’t have an attendant, reversed the bus carelessly, and Dhurpat, who was passing by, got hit severely.

“Dhurpat fell off and hit his head, and died before he could be admitted to a hospital. We were informed by the citizens, but by the time we reached, the driver fled from the spot. We have registered a case against the driver under IPC 304 A (causing death by negligence),” an officer from Kasarvadavali police station said. “We sent the body of Dhurpat for postmortem and later handed over the body to the family.”

Rakesh Nikumbh, 45, a resident of Rutu Enclave, said, “Private buses are parked on both sides of the road from G-Corp to Anand Nagar Circle. Most of these buses are company buses, and there are hardly any attendants on board, because of which they park and get out on their own without looking at the residents around. School children and senior citizens, who go out for walking, face difficulties walking because of these buses, but no one takes action against it despite complaints.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out