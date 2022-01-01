Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two markets in northeast Delhi shut down for flouting Covid-19 protocols
delhi news

Two markets in northeast Delhi shut down for flouting Covid-19 protocols

Another market in northeast area of Delhi was shut down earlier this week for violating Covid-19 norms.
People visit the weekly markets amid the odd-even system as per guidelines set by the Delhi government, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 08:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered closure of two markets in the northeast district of Delhi with effect from 4pm on Saturday till 10am on January 2 for violation of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The markets include Shani Market, in E-block, 4 1/2 Pushta in Sonia Vihar as well as Johripur's Shani Market.

Meanwhile, two liquor shops in Seelampur area of northeast Delhi were slapped with fines of 10,000 and 20,000 for violation of Covid-19 norms.

Earlier on Thursday, two markets in Seelampur were shutdown for flouting Covid-19 protocols. The Seelampur fruit market to police station road market; C, D & F Block markets and Nehru Market in Seelampur were closed till 10pm on December 31, according to the DDMA order.

The closure orders were in connection to new restrictions announced by the Delhi government in the wake of soaring cases of Covid-19- in the national capital.

All malls and commercial markets in Delhi, apart from standalone shops, have to function in an odd-even scheme, according to the government order.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Metro, restaurants and bars are currently operating at 50 per cent seating capacity, while marriages and funerals have been allowed, but with attendance of 20 persons. 

Social, political, cultural, religious and festival events also have been banned.

On the first day of the new year, Delhi recorded a huge surge of 2,716 fresh Covid-19 cases, as many as 920 more than yesterday's 1,796, health bulletin data showed.

This is the biggest jump in single-day case count in the national capital since May 21 last year when the capital city logged 3,009 infections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP